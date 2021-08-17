Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers lose at Accrington Stanley
Doncaster Rovers are quickly improving but still in search of their first win of the season as they head to Accrington Stanley – and you can follow the action as it happens.
Join us from the Wham Stadium as Rovers look to get their season up and running.
LIVE: Accrington Stanley 1 Doncaster Rovers 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 21:45
MATCH DETAILS
GOAL: Pritchard (3)
ACCRINGTON: Trafford; Sykes, Nottingham, Rodgers; Pritchard, Morgan, Pell, Butcher, McConville; Bishop, Charles (Perritt 90). Subs: Isherwood, Mumbongo, Procter, Leigh, Scully, Nolan.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, R Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Bostock, Close, Galbraith; Barlow, Cukur, Gardner. Subs: Jones, Blythe, John, Horton, E Williams, Ravenhill, Bogle.
REF: Scott Oldham (Lancashire)
A very familiar story
Rovers lose again and it is very familiar issues that have held them back.
A horror mistake in the early stages put them behind and left the with a mountain to climb against an opposition very good at managing the game.
They enjoyed decent spells with the ball in the middle of the park but the struggle is in the final third where the threat it negligible.
They improved on that front with the change of system to 3-5-2 but not nearly enough.
Significant steps forward were taken at the weekend but it feels like a backward step tonight.
9.37pm ALL OVER
A third straight defeat to start the season for Rovers
62. Better from Rovers
Arguably the best bit of attacking play from Rovers. A fine diagonal from Cameron John was nodded down by Kyle Knoyle. There was some good link-up play between Bogle and Cukur, forcing a corner.
There’s been a decent amount to be encouraged about over the last five minutes.
62. Yellow card
Matt Butcher
56. Substitution and a switch
Cameron John and Omar Bogle replace Aidan Barlow and Dan Gardner.
And that signifies a change in system to a 3-5-2, matching up the opposition.
Bogle goes up front alongside Cukur while John is on the left of a back three.
46. Early chance
Accrington’s Colby Bishop takes a pot shot from 25 yards and hits the top of the stand behind the goal.
8.47pm Into the second period
Accrington get the game back underway
8.40pm Excellent from Close
Ben Close has undoubtedly been Rovers’ shining light tonight. He’s been all action in the middle of the park, picking up the ball in tight spaces and surging forward. He’s also provided the more threatening runs into the box.
8.35pm Competitive enough but plenty to do
Rovers find themselves behind at the break courtesy of Pontus Dahlberg’s very early mistake but there’s not been a tremendous amount in the game since.
The visitors have arguably had the better of the possession and have worked some nice stuff in the middle of the park but it’s still not happening in the final third.
There’s been very little in the way of penetration from Rovers and they’ve yet to truly test Accrington keeper James Trafford.
But they managed the game well after the tricky opening, slowing down the tempo and taking the sting out of Accrington’s early start.