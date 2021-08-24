Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers exit Carabao Cup at Stoke City
It will be a youthful Doncaster Rovers side that tackle the challenge of a Carabao Cup tie at Stoke City – and you can follow it as it happens.
LIVE: Stoke City 2 Doncaster Rovers 0
MATCH DETAILS
Kick-off: 7.45pm
STOKE: Stoke: Davies, Ince, Doughty, Chester, Batth, Fox, Thompson, Sawyers, Porter, Surridge (Fletcher 66), Norton (Brown 66). Subs: Bonham, Clucas, Vrancic, Tymon, Ostigard.
ROVERS: Jones; Knoyle, Blythe, John (Seaman 12), Horton; Greaves, Smith (Harrison 81); Williams, Close (Rowe 46), Barlow; Gardner. Subs: Dahlberg, Williams, Galbraith, Ravenhill.
In the circumstances....
Not a bad evening at all from Doncaster Rovers.
Absentees and injuries meant an already tricky evening was going to be all the more difficult but this young overs side approached the occasion with real maturity and composure to hold their own.
They defended well, used the ball cleverly and managed to soak up pressure as well as putting the opposition on the back foot on occasion.
They’re still lacking in the final third and inside the box in particular but on the whole that was not bad at all.
9.39pm All over
It’s a 2-0 defeat for Rovers as their Carabao Cup campaign comes to an end
81. Substitution
Ethan Harrison replaces Matt Smith and becomes the third youngest player in Rovers’ history.
80. Good save
Louis Jones bats away a shot from Jacob Brown
76. Should be three
Stoke really should have extended their advantage. Substitute Mario Vrancic picked out Steven Fletcher, who squared to Jacob Brown. Everyone was expecting Brown to hit the back of the net but he pulled his shot wide.
73 Chance
Kyle Knoyle gives the ball away 20 yards inside the Stoke half and it is a matter of seconds before Tom Ince slams a shot into the sidenetting after a rapid counter.
56 Chance
And it’s a very good save from Louis Jones at point blank range as Sam Surridge finds space for a header from an excellent Alfie Doughty cross. It was offside however.
48 GOAL Stoke
Sam Surridge doubles the advantage from close range.
A bit of a mix-up at the back left Surridge free to bring the ball down and slam in.
Not the start to the second half that Rovers wanted.