Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers bounce back to earn their first away point at Crewe Alexandra

NOT EXACTLY WHAT WAS WANTED BUT POSITIVES TO TAKE

The win was what Rovers needed and though they haven’t got it, it is not the end of the world after coming from behind to take a point.

They were poor in the first half but grabbed the goal at the ideal moment in stoppage time to give them a platform for the second half.

And they took it, counterattacking really well and creating opportunities - where they probably should have taken at least one.

While not the most crowd-pleasing approach, they also slowed things down in the later stages and managed the game well to ensure they didn’t lose it. When such strong questions have been asked about their maturity and decision making, that was a positive to see.

It’s a first point on the road and that’s a start. But no one is suggesting all questions have been answered on the road.

9.40pm FULL TIME

And it’s finished all square here

90+3min YELLOW CARD

Pontus Dahlberg

9.36pm ADDED TIME

FOUR minutes

84min SUBSTITUTION

John Bostock replaces Jordy Hiwula

81min YELLOW CARD

Matt Smith - and that’s his fifth of the season meaning he will miss the next league game.

77min GOAL.....BUT NO

Jordy Hiwula pokes in at the far post after a great pass through from Matt Smith but the flag goes up quickly for offside.

74min YELLOW CARD

Tom Anderson

65min MASSIVE CHANCE

Rovers probably should be ahead. A fantastic ball over the top from Tommy Rowe sends Tiago Cukur racing forward. The keeper does not come out and Cukur lashes a shot but he slices wide under pressure. He’d have hoped for better.

57min HUGE CHANCE

A great counterattack from Rovers and they should score. Jordy Hiwula releases Tiago Cukur on the right and the Turkish U21 international picks out Ethan Galbraith with an early ball into the box. Galbraith’s header is blocked but falls to Joe Dodoo on the volley but he cannot hit the target.

56min YELLOW CARD

Ro-Shaun Williams

8.50pm BACK UNDERWAY

Matt Smith takes the kick-off to start the second half.

JUST WHAT WAS NEEDED

Rovers have not been good in that first half but they’ve struck back at the ideal moment to give them a platform for the second half.

They’ve barely settled, looked ragged and panicky and been so easily stifled in possession. It has been far from vintage.

But now they have the opportunity to unsettle the hosts, who have played pretty well so far.

It was a great moment for Olowu and Rovers need to build on it.

8.35pm HALF TIME

And it’s 1-1 at the break

45+4min GGGGGOOOAAAALLLLLLL ROVERS!!

Joseph Olowu levels on the stroke of half time!

Kyle Knoyle recycled a deep corner and delivered a superb ball with Olowu stretching and toe poking in at the far post.

45+1min YELLOW CARD

Ethan Galbraith is booked

8.31pm ADDED TIME

THREE minutes

3min GOAL Crewe

Chris Porter heads home for the hosts.

And guess what....it was from a set piece.

Rovers’ vulnerability from dead balls is exploited again. They did not deal with the initial delivery, nor the follow-up, with plenty of hesitancy from defence and goalkeeper, allowing Porter in to head home.

21min BIG RUN, BIG CHANCE

Joseph Olowu picks up the ball on half way and surges forward. The Crewe defence parts, allowing him to keep going until he curls a shot wide from the edge of the box. Good confidence on the ball for the defender.

15min NOT SETTLED

It’s all been a bit nervy in the early stages at Gresty Road with neither side looking particularly settled so far. It very much looks like two sides at the bottom of the table.

14min CHANCE

The first real chance of the game falls to Rovers as Ethan Galbraith delivers a dangerous free kick from the left. Joe Dodoo stretches and gets a toe to the delivery but puts the ball well over the bar.

12min EARLY CHANGE

And it’s for the hosts as former Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes is sent on in place of injured forward Christopher Long. Gomes has gone on at left wing back.

7.46pm UNDERWAY

Luke Murphy gets the game underway for Crewe

THE TEAM IS IN

And it’s TWO changes from the side that started against Charlton as Tommy Rowe returns to the side along with Tiago Cukur.

Dropping out are Rodrigo Vilca and John Bostock.

Expecting the same set up as recent weeks.

AND THE HOSTS

Former Rovers defender Donervon Daniels drops out of the Crewe side as part of five changes.

He is on the bench alongside Madger Gomes.