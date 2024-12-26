'Stodgy', 'Worrying mini-slump' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from forgettable Walsall defeat

Two second half goals were enough for the hosts to see off a toothless Rovers as Grant McCann's side lost further ground on the table-toppers.

The game was played to a backdrop of heavy fog and mist with chances in the early stages at a premium. Billy Sharp drew a good stop from Tommy Simkin but quickly saw the offside flag raised.

Nathan Lowe, Walsall's top scorer, was inches away from scoring the opener but just missed making contact from Charlie Lakin's centre after a quick counter-attacking move. Luke Molyneux lashed a fierce effort just wide of Walsall's left-hand post just before the end of a half that was low on genuine quality.

The hosts came out firing on all cylinders straight after the restart when Lowe fired home from close range within 90 seconds. Ted Sharman-Lowe appeared to get a hand to the attempt, but was powerless to keep it out.

Sharp saw two quickfire attempts blocked as Rovers looked to respond before Lowe fired over as the game started to open up.

The Saddlers were always the more likely to find the net however, with sustained pressure being mounted. And it was a set-piece that saw them double the lead: Harry Williams' header from a corner killing off any Rovers' threat that lingered.

Here's our player ratings:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 4 Should have done better for Walsall's opener, with a tame hand unable to keep out Lowe's strike. Possibly the same with the second albeit Williams' header from close range had plenty of power on it.

2 . Josh Emmanuel 4 Got forward as much as anyone, attempting to make things happen but largely to no avail. Struggled against Gordon second half.

3 . Joseph Olowu 4 Racked up double figures in terms of clearances. Produced a bullet header that almost pulled one back late on.