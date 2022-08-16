Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McSheffrey revealed he plans to enjoy reaching the major milestone later this week after tomorrow’s match at home to Stockport County is out of the way.

But he might not feel like celebrating if Hatters striker Paddy Madden has his way.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

McSheffrey said his former Scunthorpe United teammate has not been in contact about Tuesday’s clash at the Eco-Power Stadium but revealed: “He just wished me a happy birthday at the weekend in a bit of a way that called me old.”

The pair spent two and a half years together at Scunny after joining the club within weeks of each other in January 2014.

They went on to help the Iron earn promotion from League Two that season – a goal both Doncaster and Stockport are hoping to achieve this term.

"I used to enjoy assisting him,” said McSheffrey, who is now tasked with finding a way of keeping the one-time Republic of Ireland international quiet.

"He’s hungry for goals, if he doesn’t score he’s quite grumpy.”

Madden, now 32, is County’s captain and closing in on 200 career goals.

He currently stands on 193 and scored 23 times in the National League last term as Dave Challinor’s side held off the challenge of Hollywood-backed Wrexham to win automatic promotion.

A prolific lower league marksman, Madden opened his account for this season on the opening day against Barrow.

"He’s had a really good career,” McSheffrey added.

"He guarantees you probably 15 a season at League One or League Two level.

"He’s one we’re going to have to keep an eye on and try and nullify, but he often finds a way.

"They have got other strengths, though. To get the win tomorrow we have to be really on it.”

Indeed, Stockport secured their first league win of the season against Colchester United on Saturday thanks to a second-half goal from forward Kyle Wootton, who fired 19 goals in the National League for Notts County last season.

McSheffrey said of the fifth tier: "It’s a good standard and players are comfortably stepping up League Two level.