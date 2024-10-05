'Stellar afternoon', 'Monster' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Grimsby Town thrashing

It was another afternoon to remember for Grant McCann's side as they maintained their fine record at Blundell Park. A first half brace from Jordan Gibson sandwiched a Luke Molyneux goal against opponents who played the entire second half a man light.

The contest was barely two minutes old when Rovers burst into life and took the lead. Gibson was put through by Molyneux's piercing ball and after rounding goalkeeper Jackson Smith he found the net at the second attempt from a few yards out, after an initial block on the line by a backtracking defender.

Rovers almost doubled the lead minutes later but Billy Sharp blazed over from just a few yards out after being picked out by Brandon Fleming's centre.

They didn't have to wait too long though. Molyneux made it 2-0 after Jamie Sterry ran unopposed down the right flank and picked out the winger who provided a fine finish into the bottom left corner. Rovers were in rampant mood and Gibson's fine third just before the interval was reward for constant stream of attacks. The hosts' task was made even tougher in the aftermath of the goal when Harvey Rodgers was sent off for dissent.

That made the second half almost a non-event with the game effectively won by half-time. Rovers threatened to add to their tally but couldn't get a fourth as they return down the M180 with a comfortable win.

Here's how we rated the Rovers' players:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 7 Hardly had a thing to do. Lovely, relaxed day at the office for the stopper aside from a few saves that were relatively routine. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 8 Really impressive as he foraged down the right. Put in some delicious centres and was diligent defensively. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Jay McGrath 8 A monster in the air - winning the most aerial duels of any Rovers player - and hardly troubled all afternoon. Becoming a big favourite on the terraces and rightly so. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales