Stan Anderson: Friends, family and ex-Sunderland players honour former Doncaster Rovers manager

Members of the Sunderland AFC Former Players Association at Doncaster Golf Club. Back (l-r): Frank Curry, Bobby Park, Gordon Armstrong, Cecil Irwin, Danny Cowell (Doncaster Golf Club PGA professional), Peter Stronach, Micky Horswill, Don Rankin and Phillip Lowes. Front (l-r) Sue Sanderson, Stan Anderson's partner and Jimmy Shoulder. pictured. Picture: Marie Caley

Several members of the Sunderland AFC Former Players Association – including 1973 FA Cup winner Micky Horswill and long serving right back Cecil Irwin – were at Doncaster Golf Club last week to pay tribute to Anderson.

A commemorative bench in honour of the popular and hugely respected north easterner has been unveiled at the Bawtry Road club.

Anderson, who died in 2018 at the age of 85, made 447 appearances for ‘his’ club Sunderland between 1952 and 1963.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Sanderson, Stan Anderson's partner, is pictured with Doncaster Golf Club members (l-r) David Wright, Geoff Dukes, Eric Shelton, Jim Arthur, Dave Parker, Barry Gow, Phil Marshall, Deniz Moullali, John Cunningham and Phillip Bennett. Picture: Marie Caley

He is the only man to have ever captained Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Anderson managed Rovers in the Fourth Division between 1975 and 1978 before later making Doncaster his home.

His partner Sue Sanderson said: “I am so grateful for the support from the Sunderland former players and the members of Doncaster Golf Club in helping to celebrate Stan Anderson’s life.

“A bench in his memory was donated by the Sunderland players, myself, and his daughter Sherley.

Stan Anderson's memorial bench at Doncaster Golf Club. Photo: Marie Caley

“Stan was a member of Doncaster Golf Club for 20 years. I am sure he would have been so pleased to see his friends enjoying themselves at his golf club and would have been so proud that they chose to recognise his life in this way.”

Jimmy Shoulder, spokesperson for the former Sunderland players, wrote to Sue following the event.

"On behalf of all the former players who visited may I thank you and the members for providing a most enjoyable and memorable day at the club,” he wrote.

“Approval was unanimous at this end. Apart from celebrating Stan's life we all thoroughly enjoyed the golf and the camaraderie. The course was superb, the food excellent and the welcome from the members mightily appreciated.

Former Sunderland footballers Jimmy Shoulder and Cecil Irwin, pictured at Stan Anderson's memorial bench. Picture: Marie Caley

“Please pass on our thanks to Dan [Cowell – Doncaster Golf Club’s PGA professional], to the kitchen staff and the members who competed so well with us on the course.