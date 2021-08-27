Stan Anderson: Friends, family and ex-Sunderland players honour former Doncaster Rovers manager
A golf day held in memory of former Doncaster Rovers manager Stan Anderson was a big hit.
Several members of the Sunderland AFC Former Players Association – including 1973 FA Cup winner Micky Horswill and long serving right back Cecil Irwin – were at Doncaster Golf Club last week to pay tribute to Anderson.
A commemorative bench in honour of the popular and hugely respected north easterner has been unveiled at the Bawtry Road club.
Anderson, who died in 2018 at the age of 85, made 447 appearances for ‘his’ club Sunderland between 1952 and 1963.
He is the only man to have ever captained Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough.
Anderson managed Rovers in the Fourth Division between 1975 and 1978 before later making Doncaster his home.
His partner Sue Sanderson said: “I am so grateful for the support from the Sunderland former players and the members of Doncaster Golf Club in helping to celebrate Stan Anderson’s life.
“A bench in his memory was donated by the Sunderland players, myself, and his daughter Sherley.
“Stan was a member of Doncaster Golf Club for 20 years. I am sure he would have been so pleased to see his friends enjoying themselves at his golf club and would have been so proud that they chose to recognise his life in this way.”
Jimmy Shoulder, spokesperson for the former Sunderland players, wrote to Sue following the event.
"On behalf of all the former players who visited may I thank you and the members for providing a most enjoyable and memorable day at the club,” he wrote.
“Approval was unanimous at this end. Apart from celebrating Stan's life we all thoroughly enjoyed the golf and the camaraderie. The course was superb, the food excellent and the welcome from the members mightily appreciated.
“Please pass on our thanks to Dan [Cowell – Doncaster Golf Club’s PGA professional], to the kitchen staff and the members who competed so well with us on the course.
“Our best wishes to all and especially to you who worked so hard to organise the day.”