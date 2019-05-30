St Peter’s celebrate Play on the Pitch success

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School won the annual Play on the Pitch tournament at the Keepmoat Stadium.

A total of 40 schools took part in the Club Doncaster Foundation event last week.

St Peter’s beat tournament favourites Norton Junior School, who won the EFL Kids Cup regional finals, in the semi-finals.

They then toppled Barnburgh Primary School in the final thanks to a curling free-kick.

Sport development officer Kelly Jackson-Powellsaid: “The schools tournament allows us to provide an amazing opportunity for schools around Doncaster.

“It’s something special to play on the pitch of a professional football team, so to see it all come together was great for everyone involved.”

Club Doncaster Foundation also hosted a Premier League Kicks tournament involving 20 grassroots and local schools teams.

Ackworth Juniors were crowned champions.

For more information on Club Doncaster Foundation, please visit www.clubdoncasterfoundation.co.uk.