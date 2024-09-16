Sprotbrough youngsters finally toast cup success after nervy shoot-out
Sprotbrough Crusaders under-14s girls defeated Club Doncaster in the final of the Retford Cup recently. They came out on top in a nervy penalty shoot-out.
With many of the girls playing together since 2019/20 they have now formed an inseparable bond which has finally reaped its rewards with silverware. Recent seasons have seen the team perform well but come just short in a series of cup finals.
Last season, the team finished fifth in the top division of the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA league.
At the Retford tournament last weekend the girls were successful in winning three out of their five group stage games to qualify for the final. And they then held their nerve in the shoot-out to secure the long-awaited victory.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.