Sprotbrough youngsters finally toast cup success after nervy shoot-out

Sprotbrough Crusaders under-14s girls.

A junior girls football team from Doncaster is finally toasting cup success after coming close on a number of occasions.

Sprotbrough Crusaders under-14s girls defeated Club Doncaster in the final of the Retford Cup recently. They came out on top in a nervy penalty shoot-out.

With many of the girls playing together since 2019/20 they have now formed an inseparable bond which has finally reaped its rewards with silverware. Recent seasons have seen the team perform well but come just short in a series of cup finals.

Last season, the team finished fifth in the top division of the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA league.

At the Retford tournament last weekend the girls were successful in winning three out of their five group stage games to qualify for the final. And they then held their nerve in the shoot-out to secure the long-awaited victory.