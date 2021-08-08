It's thumbs up from Rovers supporters as they finally return to the Keepmoat. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Spot yourself in our Doncaster Rovers fan gallery from the first competitive game with supporters for 18 months

There were plenty of smiles on faces as supporters returned to the Keepmoat for a competitive Doncaster Rovers fixture for the first time in 18 months.

By Liam Hoden
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 9:55 am
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 10:03 am

Though the defeat to AFC Wimbledon did not bring much to be excited about for Rovers fans, there was excitement in the air over their long-awaited return.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the happy faces in the stands.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery.

1. Good to be back

Doncaster Rovers supporters return to the Keepmoat

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

