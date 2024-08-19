Rovers fans who made the long trek down to Newport to watch their team. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.Rovers fans who made the long trek down to Newport to watch their team. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.
Spot a Doncaster Rovers supporter you know in our fan gallery from Newport County defeat

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 19th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 10:17 BST
It wasn’t a day to remember for Doncaster Rovers down at Newport County last weekend.

Grant McCann’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat in Wales – their first setback of the new season.

Whilst it wasn’t to be for Rovers, their ardent fanbase turned out in their numbers for the long away trek and our photographers were on hand to capture some of them cheering on their side. Can you spot yourself, or someone you know, in our latest fan gallery?

1. Rovers fans at Newport

Rovers fans who made the long trek down to Newport to watch their team. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers fans at Newport

Rovers fans who made the long trek down to Newport to watch their team. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers fans at Newport

Rovers fans who made the long trek down to Newport to watch their team. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers fans at Newport.

Rovers fans who made the long trek down to Newport to watch their team. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

