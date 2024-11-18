Rovers fans were captured by our photographer for the clash against Salford at the Eco-Power Stadium.Rovers fans were captured by our photographer for the clash against Salford at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Spot a Doncaster Rovers fan you know in our picture gallery from Salford City draw

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 18th Nov 2024, 05:00 GMT
Doncaster Rovers' indifferent home form continued with a 1-1 draw against Salford City on Saturday.

Billy Sharp came off the bench to rescue a point after Kylian Kouassi had fired the visitors in front. Despite disappointment at not winning, Grant McCann's side actually bumped up a place in the table and now sit third.

Our photographer Howard Roe was on hand at the Eco-Power Stadium to capture some of the home fans within the 7,280-strong crowd. Can you spot yourself, or someone you know, in our latest fan gallery?

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

