It's three draws in a row now for Rovers after the stalemate in Carlisle.It's three draws in a row now for Rovers after the stalemate in Carlisle.
Spot a Doncaster Rovers fan you know in our gallery from Carlisle United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Nov 2024, 12:01 BST
Rovers fans faced on of the tougher treks of the season yesterday after heading up to Carlisle.

Thankfully the game went ahead after Storm Bert had lashed the country.

They saw Rovers battle to another draw after a 0-0 stalemate, leaving Rovers third in the table.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who made that journey. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Carlisle 0 Rovers 0

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Carlisle 0 Rovers 0

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Carlisle 0 Rovers 0

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Carlisle 0 Rovers 0

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

