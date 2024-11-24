Thankfully the game went ahead after Storm Bert had lashed the country.
They saw Rovers battle to another draw after a 0-0 stalemate, leaving Rovers third in the table.
Here are just some of the Rovers fans who made that journey. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Carlisle 0 Rovers 0
It's three draws in a row now for Rovers after the stalemate in Carlisle. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
