Today's sporting birthdays:

Locally it’s a happy day for former Doncaster Rovers boss Paul Dickov (1972,) Geoff Horsfield, ex Sheffield United (1973) Kean Bryan, Sheffield United (1996) Julian Broddle, ex Sheffield United, Barnsley (1964) Nick Townsend, ex Barnsley goalie (1994.)

Others: Gary Player (golf) - South African winner of nine majors, born 1935.

Alfio Basile (soccer) - former Argentina manager, born 1943.

Sharron Davies (swimming) - Olympic 400 metres silver medallist at the Moscow Games in 1980 and now TV commentator, born 1962.

Mark Hughes (soccer) - Southampton manager and former Manchester United and Wales striker, born 1963.

Matt Elliott (soccer) - former Leicester and Scotland defender, born 1968.