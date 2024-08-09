Speeches, fearlessness and proving doubters wrong - Inside Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers rebuild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"It is not the critic who counts...."

Those accustomed to inspirational speeches will be familiar with that opening gambit from Theodore Roosevelt's 'Man in the Arena' speech. The former US President delivered his most influential public address in Paris back in 1910. It is a passage that Grant McCann practically knows off by heart given that a large version of it looms large on the wall directly above his office desk.

The 140-word speech resonates with the Doncaster Rovers manager, and has been a mainstay of his surroundings ever since taking up management. When times get tough, a quick glance at the quote seems to do the job for the Northern Irishman.

"It's a sign I've had up at previous clubs. It's something that strikes home in a lot of areas for me, really," McCann says in an exclusive sit-down with the Free Press.

"The words to it, the hard work that goes into everything and then just trying to piece it all together with a lot of doubters out there. I had it up on the wall at Hull and at Peterborough and it's just always struck a chord really with me, and just emphasises everything that we're about."

McCann no doubt studied the words intently following the way last season ended for him and Rovers. A gut-wrenching penalty shoot-out loss to Crewe popped their balloon and brought an end to dreams of achieving what would have surely gone down as one of the most astonishing promotions in EFL history.

Rovers were initially sleepwalking into mediocrity last season, flirting with the unthinkable of a return to non-league before suddenly bursting into life in late January. They equalled a club-record by winning ten consecutive league matches and were doing it by playing front-foot, attractive football. They went into the play-offs as the form team in the division but were denied a crack at Wembley after losing on spot-kicks in the second leg of that semi-final.

That defeat still rankles with McCann, although he clearly uses it as further fuel: "I'll never forget anything that we didn't quite do. And that goes for all my career to be fair. But I try and use it as a positive, to improve and get better."

The 44-year-old is about to embark on his third campaign as Rovers boss. His two previous seasons have both ended in play-off agony. Inbetween, he was relegated with Hull City before immediately bouncing back to win the League One title. He then had a short spell back at Peterborough but couldn't prevent their relegation from the Championship after being parachuted in late into the season.

A return to Rovers last summer was for many fans a turning point. A malaise had set in, with the club simply going through the motions after relegation and then a season of nothingness in 2022-23. After the aforementioned slow start, the tide soon turned and Rovers suddenly became a force. Yes, they ultimately fell short but the most positive summer in recent memory – thanks to canny signings and the retention of existing starts - has fans dreaming again.

McCann is unapologetically blunt about both his aims and his playing beliefs. He wants full-throttle football as he not only believes it is better for spectators but also gives Rovers the best chance to win games.

"The way we want to play is aggressive, front-foot, centre-halves have to be prepared to step in and press," he says. "We will be like that all season. For me, that's the best way to play. It's what the fans like and it's what I like.

"I could easily set the team up in a low block and sit off teams but that's not what I'm about and it's not what I want to watch.

"I spoke to the defenders and said their jobs will be a lot easier if we can get the press right. We'll concede a lot less goals. I think, no matter who you play, if you sit off then there'll be moments for the opposition.

"Against Middlesbrough (recent pre-season game) at half-time I heard a couple of the boys saying they (Boro) are a good team - but we’re a good team. That's the way I need these players to think and believe. I want the boys to believe they are good, fit and strong."The positivity around the club is a world away from last December. Following a Boxing Day defeat at Notts County a section of the Rovers fans chanted 'you're not fit to wear the shirt'.

For McCann, that was the nadir. It had to be. He hopes that this season they can be much more consistent as they aim to hit the ground running - starting with Accrington's visit to DN4 in this weekend's curtain-raiser.

"I remember after that game and speaking to the boys," McCann says, as he replays that 3-0 defeat at Meadow Lane in his mind. "That made me feel really low hearing that shout. It's probably one of the worst chants you can hear from your own fans. I don't know if something changed for the boys after that.

"There's lots of things that went on last season and we knew it'd take time but once we had the buy-in from everyone and we went on that run, then I think the fans could see we have good, honest players who'll give them everything.

"The back-end of last season we didn't go into any game thinking 'they're a good team'. Yes, we had respect for them. But we had a real focus that we'll win and we need to kick this new season off like that.

"We know for a fact that we're much better now. We're much more stable and the group is much tighter. The style of play, we're a year on from that. We're hoping and praying that we'll be much better than we were last year."