Adam Clayton, Joseph Olowu and Josh Martin were among Rovers' best performers according to the stats.

Some of the key individual player stats from Doncaster Rovers' 2021/22 campaign

It proved to be a season to forget for relegated Doncaster Rovers.

By Paul Goodwin
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 1:25 pm

But a glance at some of the key statistics reveal which players stood out in certain defensive and attacking areas of the game and which players could play a crucial role for the club next term in League Two – if indeed they remain at the club.

We have taken a look at a selection of individual player stats provided by whoscored.com, including key passes, tackles, blocks and shots per game.

Please note that these numbers only take into account Rovers’ 46 league games.

1. Minutes played

1 Kyle Knoyle 3803, 2 Tommy Rowe 3597, 3 Matt Smith 3499

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Key passes per game

1 Ben Close 1.9, 2 Josh Martin 1.3, 3 Adam Clayton 1.2

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Shots per game

1 Josh Martin 2.6, 2 Tommy Rowe 1.2, 3 Jordy Hiwula 1.2

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Tackles per game

1 Matt Smith 2.1, 2 Adam Clayton 2, 3 Tommy Rowe 2

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

