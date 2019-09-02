Solihull Moors 0 Doncaster Rovers Belles 1
Doncaster Rovers Belles picked up their first three points of the season following a 1-0 win at Solihull Moors on Sunday.
Abby Watkinson's 73rd-minute goal ensured that the Belles would come away from The Beehive with their first victory of the FAWNL Division One Midlands campaign.
Hannah McWilliams twice went close to giving Doncaster a first half lead, while goalkeeper Kirsty Johnson had to produce a superb one-handed save to keep out Eboni Jacobs’ shot.
After the break it proved to be one-way traffic with the Belles dominant throughout.
Jasmine Saxton went close to breaking the deadlock and only an excellent save kept out Watkinson’s half-volley but it wouldn't be long before the Belles' number ten found the net.
A good ball through from substitute Emily Burgin found Saxton on the right, with the forward beating her marker and crossing into the area from the by-line. Watkinson did well to get a touch ahead of a Solihull defender and looped an effort into the far corner.
Lauren Breen and Saxton went close to adding to the lead but it mattered not as Belles held out for their first win of the season.
Doncaster travel to early pacesetters Long Eaton United on Wednesday.