'Solid as per', 'Whiteman-esque' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Harrogate Town win

Substitute Harry Clifton notched the only goal of the game late on as Grant McCann's side moved into the automatic promotion spots.

James Maxwell produced a daisycutter that warmed the gloves of Harrogate's James Belshaw in a tame first half. The visitors had better sighters of goal in truth: Ted Sharman-Lowe produced a fine save to keep out an acrobatic attempt from Josh March from close-range and was in the right spot to clutch an Anthony O'Connor header from a free-kick.

Oliver Sanderson then blazed over a better chance for the visitors, after evading Charlie Crew in the box.

Rovers toiled second half and just when it looked as though it would end goalless, Clifton popped up with the winner - albeit thanks to a slice of luck as the ball squirmed under Harrogate's James Belshaw.

Here's how we rated the Rovers' players:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 8 Couple of important, clean saves first half, one in particular to deny what would have been a spectacular scissor kick goal. Another clean sheet will do him the world of good. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 7 Made plenty of charges down the right flank and registered more touches than anyone in a Rovers shirt. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 6 Solid as per and some excellent displays of his recovery pace, just when Harrogate's forwards thought they were in. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales