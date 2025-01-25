Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town League 2 match at the Eco-Power Stadium Rovers Charlie Crew has his shot blocked by Town's Anthony O'Connor. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 25th January 2025.Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town League 2 match at the Eco-Power Stadium Rovers Charlie Crew has his shot blocked by Town's Anthony O'Connor. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 25th January 2025.
'Solid as per', 'Whiteman-esque' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Harrogate Town win

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 25th Jan 2025, 16:56 BST
Doncaster Rovers finally ended their Harrogate Town hoodoo with an important 1-0 home win.

Substitute Harry Clifton notched the only goal of the game late on as Grant McCann's side moved into the automatic promotion spots.

James Maxwell produced a daisycutter that warmed the gloves of Harrogate's James Belshaw in a tame first half. The visitors had better sighters of goal in truth: Ted Sharman-Lowe produced a fine save to keep out an acrobatic attempt from Josh March from close-range and was in the right spot to clutch an Anthony O'Connor header from a free-kick.

Oliver Sanderson then blazed over a better chance for the visitors, after evading Charlie Crew in the box.

Rovers toiled second half and just when it looked as though it would end goalless, Clifton popped up with the winner - albeit thanks to a slice of luck as the ball squirmed under Harrogate's James Belshaw.

Here's how we rated the Rovers' players:

Couple of important, clean saves first half, one in particular to deny what would have been a spectacular scissor kick goal. Another clean sheet will do him the world of good.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 8

Couple of important, clean saves first half, one in particular to deny what would have been a spectacular scissor kick goal. Another clean sheet will do him the world of good.


Made plenty of charges down the right flank and registered more touches than anyone in a Rovers shirt.

2. Jamie Sterry 7

Made plenty of charges down the right flank and registered more touches than anyone in a Rovers shirt.


Solid as per and some excellent displays of his recovery pace, just when Harrogate's forwards thought they were in.

3. Joseph Olowu 6

Solid as per and some excellent displays of his recovery pace, just when Harrogate's forwards thought they were in.


Booming headers aplenty. Reading of most situations was fine.

4. Jay McGrath 6

Booming headers aplenty. Reading of most situations was fine.


