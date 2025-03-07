Smells like team spirit for Doncaster Rovers as they look to land 'golden ticket' to promotion

Once you've seen it, you can't unsee it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday afternoon saw Doncaster Rovers' social media accounts go into overdrive. The club's Foundation posted out a video filmed to coincide with World Book Day. In it, Jamie Sterry and Owen Bailey got in on the act and dressed up as Willy Wonka and an Oompa Loompa whilst reading an extract from the famous Roald Dahl book 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. If it sounds surreal, that's because it was.

The video (embedded, below) has been viewed thousands of times and certainly gained plenty of traction. But scratch beneath the viral social media interactions and the joviality of it all, and it goes to show just how comfortable in their own skin the squad is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been mentioned numerous times this season by manager Grant McCann and members of the squad themselves, but it's a point worth hammering home. A tight-knit group off the field and on it, McCann was once again happy to wax lyrical about his players.

"They're up for anything!" McCann told the Free Press, with a smile on his face. "And fair play to them, the boys are unbelievable when it comes to community work and stuff like that. They buy into it and that's one of the big things for us, when we bring players to the club. Because when you do that it makes things so much better.

"I've been at clubs before, either as a player or manager, when players can't be bothered to do things like that or go to places where clubs ask them to go. But we haven't got that. There's a good group of boys who want to go out and give as much back as they can.

"They're all very tight. They meet up constantly and some of them live with each other. It's a contrast in terms of ages as well with a lot of young lads, some in the middle and three or four older ones but they all get on well."