'Smart and snappy', 'frustrating showing' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Port Vale loss

Rovers bossed most of the first half but found themselves a goal down at the break from Vale's first effort at goal. And the visitors doubled their lead in similar fashion on the hour mark. A late cracker from Jamie Sterry halved the arrears but Grant McCann's side were powerless to prevent defeat on home soil.

The hosts started bright as Billy Sharp saw an early effort tipped onto the post by Vale stopper Ben Amos before Luke Molyneux's attempted follow-up was deflected over in the same passage of play.

Gibson pulled a shot wide before Sterry drilled an effort straight down the throat of the ever-busy Amos. Sadly, as has been the case on numerous occasions this term, Rovers' profligacy was punished when the Valiants took the lead with their first shot of the game.

Ryan Croasdale finished off a super-quick counter to slot past a helpless Ted Sharman-Lowe. Rovers came out sprightly at the start of the second half, with Rob Street handed his debut 24 hours after joining on loan. Sharp came close again with his header tipped over from Amos as the hosts looked to up the ante. But they were hit with another sucker punch just after the hour when Lorent Tolaj finished off another quick counter move to fire home from close-range.

Sterry's belter - his first in a Rovers shirt - made it a grandstand finish but Vale clung on.

Here's our player ratings from today:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 5 Didn't have a shot to contend with until Vale's first. Questions posed over his role for the second, too. Did make a good stop from Hall at 2-0. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 7 One important intervention when Headley broke from a corner first half. Had a few first half efforts and then made it 1-2 with his first-ever Rovers goal from long-range. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 5 Can pretty much copy and paste McGrath's descriptiom. Worthy mention of some good positional defending at 0-0 and did rack up double figures in terms of clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales