Picture Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers vs Port Vale ; 04-01-2025 3.00pm; Eco Power Stadium ; Harry Clifton ( 15 ) of Doncaster Rovers in action during the game

'Smart and snappy', 'frustrating showing' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Port Vale loss

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 4th Jan 2025, 17:01 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 17:12 GMT
Doncaster Rovers suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Port Vale in a strange game at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers bossed most of the first half but found themselves a goal down at the break from Vale's first effort at goal. And the visitors doubled their lead in similar fashion on the hour mark. A late cracker from Jamie Sterry halved the arrears but Grant McCann's side were powerless to prevent defeat on home soil.

The hosts started bright as Billy Sharp saw an early effort tipped onto the post by Vale stopper Ben Amos before Luke Molyneux's attempted follow-up was deflected over in the same passage of play.

Gibson pulled a shot wide before Sterry drilled an effort straight down the throat of the ever-busy Amos. Sadly, as has been the case on numerous occasions this term, Rovers' profligacy was punished when the Valiants took the lead with their first shot of the game.

Ryan Croasdale finished off a super-quick counter to slot past a helpless Ted Sharman-Lowe. Rovers came out sprightly at the start of the second half, with Rob Street handed his debut 24 hours after joining on loan. Sharp came close again with his header tipped over from Amos as the hosts looked to up the ante. But they were hit with another sucker punch just after the hour when Lorent Tolaj finished off another quick counter move to fire home from close-range.

Sterry's belter - his first in a Rovers shirt - made it a grandstand finish but Vale clung on.

Here's our player ratings from today:

Didn't have a shot to contend with until Vale's first. Questions posed over his role for the second, too. Did make a good stop from Hall at 2-0.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 5

Didn't have a shot to contend with until Vale's first. Questions posed over his role for the second, too. Did make a good stop from Hall at 2-0.

One important intervention when Headley broke from a corner first half. Had a few first half efforts and then made it 1-2 with his first-ever Rovers goal from long-range.

2. Jamie Sterry 7

One important intervention when Headley broke from a corner first half. Had a few first half efforts and then made it 1-2 with his first-ever Rovers goal from long-range.

Can pretty much copy and paste McGrath's descriptiom. Worthy mention of some good positional defending at 0-0 and did rack up double figures in terms of clearances.

3. Joseph Olowu 5

Can pretty much copy and paste McGrath's descriptiom. Worthy mention of some good positional defending at 0-0 and did rack up double figures in terms of clearances.

Not as assertive as he has been this season and won't look back on this one with much fondness. Had ok success with those raking long balls he likes to pick out.

4. Jay McGrath 5

Not as assertive as he has been this season and won't look back on this one with much fondness. Had ok success with those raking long balls he likes to pick out.

