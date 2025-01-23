Sky Sports pundit and ex-Doncaster Rovers striker delivers promotion verdict on his old club

Former Rovers striker Don Goodman is a pundit for Sky Sports. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for Soccerex)

Doncaster Rovers are "very much in" the automatic promotion race according to a former Rovers player-turned-pundit.

Don Goodman, a long-standing part of Sky Sports' EFL coverage, says Grant McCann's team still have it all to play for. Indeed, they are currently sixth in the table on 43 points with third-placed Port Vale just one point better off in what is a tightly-bunched logjam at the top end of League Two.

Rovers, for whom Goodman enjoyed a short spell at towards the end of his playing career, still have 20 league matches to go with the small matter of an FA Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace thrown in for good measure.

"After an amazing end to the last regular season, where they nearly made it to the automatic spots, the Crewe defeat (play-off semi-finals) was a bit of a shock at the time," Goodman told casino.co.uk.

"I think everyone expected them to win the play-offs given their form. They came into this season as one of the big favourites for an automatic spot. It's probably not gone as smoothly as they'd have hoped. But they're only a point off third place, and there's still plenty to play for so they're very much in it.

"As for the FA Cup game, they're such exciting occasions for players, fans and the manager. I don't see that as a hindrance at all. It should be a brilliant occasion. Whatever happens, they can spin it into a positive.

"Whether it's a defeat and looking back with pride at reaching the fourth round as a League Two club, or giving them a heck of a game and beating Palace, there will be positives to be taken from the game no matter how it goes."

Rovers host Harrogate Town this weekend.