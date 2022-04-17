Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from Montgomery Waters Meadow
Doncaster Rovers travel to Shrewsbury Town with their League One status hanging by the tiniest of threads.
Only a Rovers win today will keep alive any hopes avoiding relegation.
Gary McSheffrey’s men lie six points from safety with just three games to play.
Bottom six rivals Gillingham and Fleetwood Town meet at Priestfield so a defeat for Rovers would confirm relegation and a draw would relegate them all but mathematically due to their vastly inferior goal difference.
LIVE: Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 14:06
MATCH DETAILS
Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers (3pm)
Shrewsbury: Marosi, Daniels, Pennington, Flanagan, Nurse, Leahy, Vela, Fornah, Whalley, Udoh, Bowman. Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Craig, Wilson, Caton, Bloxham, Janneh.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Rowe, Bostock, Clayton, Galbraith, Smith, Martin, Odubeko. Subs: Jones, Younger, Jackson, Gardner, Barlow, Dodoo, Griffiths.
Referee: Andrew Kitchen