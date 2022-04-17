Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from Montgomery Waters Meadow

Doncaster Rovers travel to Shrewsbury Town with their League One status hanging by the tiniest of threads.

By Paul Goodwin
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 7:35 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 2:01 pm

Only a Rovers win today will keep alive any hopes avoiding relegation.

Gary McSheffrey’s men lie six points from safety with just three games to play.

Bottom six rivals Gillingham and Fleetwood Town meet at Priestfield so a defeat for Rovers would confirm relegation and a draw would relegate them all but mathematically due to their vastly inferior goal difference.

Montgomery Waters Meadow. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 14:06

MATCH DETAILS

Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers (3pm)

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Daniels, Pennington, Flanagan, Nurse, Leahy, Vela, Fornah, Whalley, Udoh, Bowman. Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Craig, Wilson, Caton, Bloxham, Janneh.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Rowe, Bostock, Clayton, Galbraith, Smith, Martin, Odubeko. Subs: Jones, Younger, Jackson, Gardner, Barlow, Dodoo, Griffiths.

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Team news

