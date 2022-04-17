Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Follow updates from Montgomery Waters Meadow

Only a Rovers win today will keep alive any hopes avoiding relegation.

Gary McSheffrey’s men lie six points from safety with just three games to play.

Bottom six rivals Gillingham and Fleetwood Town meet at Priestfield so a defeat for Rovers would confirm relegation and a draw would relegate them all but mathematically due to their vastly inferior goal difference.

Montgomery Waters Meadow. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images