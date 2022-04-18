Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and updates from Montgomery Waters Meadow
Doncaster Rovers travel to Shrewsbury Town with their League One status hanging by the tiniest of threads.
By Paul Goodwin
Monday, 18th April 2022, 6:00 am
Only a Rovers win today will keep alive any hopes avoiding relegation.
Gary McSheffrey’s men lie six points from safety with just three games to play.
Bottom six rivals Gillingham and Fleetwood Town meet at Priestfield so a defeat for Rovers would confirm relegation and a draw would relegate them all but mathematically due to their vastly inferior goal difference.
Team news to follow at 2pm.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from Montgomery Waters Meadow.
John Bostock responds to questions about his future with his Doncaster Rovers contract set to expire