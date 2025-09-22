Should alarm bells be ringing at Doncaster Rovers Belles?
They lost 6-1 on Sunday’s visit to Stockport County to drop one place from sixth to seventh in the 12 team strong table. After twice going close in the early stages, Belles were hit by home goals in successive minutes as Stockport enjoyed a 2-0 advantage by the quarter hour mark.
County, the division’s top scorers, were 3-0 up at the interval and that had increased to 5 before Jodie Gregory netted Belles’ consolation in the final ten minutes. Stockport remain third in the table, behind Cheadle and Huddersfield, both of whom Belles have already visited.
Having played Stockport on the same weekend last year, Belles were also on six points from five league games.
This Sunday Belles complete their League Cup group stage fixtures when they meet Sheffield United Under-21s at Millmoor. Belles are second in the group, ahead of their opponents on goal difference.
The revamped format of the competition has 22 groups of four teams. The top 32 teams advance to the knock out stages of the Cup and those teams ranked 33 though to 64 entering the Plate, Belles would have to be beaten, potentially heavily, to subsequently not feature at all.
Rossington Main’s hope of repeating last season’s very creditable cup run ended in a 3-2 defeat at Lower Hopton whose third goal shortly before the final whistle averted the need for a penalty shoot out. Phoebe Sneddon had levelled for 1-1 at the interval and she also netted in the second half.
Rossington were due to host Lower Hopton in a North East Regional League Southern Division game this Sunday, but that fixture has been postponed as Rossington’s County Cup tie at home to Kiveton Park Reserves takes precedence.
Sophie Vickers bagged a hat trick for Rossington Reserves who registered their first points in Sheffield & Hallam County League Division Two, winning 4-1 at Dearne & District who were unbeaten beforehand. Ysabel Love netted Rossington’s fourth in stoppage time.
Elsewhere in the Division, Brodsworth Welfare were 9-1 winners at Edenthorpe.
Scawthorpe Scorpions won the clash between the bottom two in Division Three, edging Sheffield United Community Development 1-0, Faye Carr scoring. Edenthorpe Reserves lost 13-1 at Brampton United in Division Four.