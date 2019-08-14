Sheffield United: 'They were impressive together' - Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy's praise for Blades forwards Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick on Premier League debuts against Bournemouth
Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy was full of praise for Sheffield United forwards Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick after the Blades’ Premier League opener against Bournemouth.
The pair started up front for Chris Wilder’s men at Dean Court, keeping £20m record signing Oli McBurnie and skipper Billy Sharp on the bench.
Robinson and McGoldrick, who both qualify for McCarthy’s men through Irish ancestry, impressed, before Sharp netted a late equaliser after coming off the bench.
And McCarthy, who was at the game, said: “I always thought Chris Wilder would stick with the players who got him promotion so I expected to see John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick start.
“David was partnered by new signing Callum up front and it was interesting to see them work together as a pair. I thought they were impressive together.”