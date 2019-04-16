Sheffield FC Ladies 1 Doncaster Rovers Belles 1: Belles continue to be quick on the draw

Doncaster Rovers Belles are proving to be quick on the draw!

Zoey Shaw’s young side extended their unbeaten run in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division to seven games with a 1-1 draw at Sheffield FC Ladies on Sunday.

Six of those seven games have ended all square.

Chloe Bethell gave Belles a first half lead at the Home of Football before Millee Clarke’s second half strike earned the hosts a share of the spoils

Belles remain second bottom in the table with two games remaining.

They are back in action at home to Fylde Ladies on Sunday, April 28.

Club Doncaster will officially complete their takeover of the Belles next month.