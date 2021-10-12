Seven-up Rossington Main remain on coattails of Brigg Town and Hallam in NCEL

Danny Deakin puts Rossington Main ahead against FC Humber United. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Seven different scorers found the net for Ben Hunter’s side in a 7-1 win over struggling FC Humber United on Saturday.

Goals from Danny Deakin, Jordan Buckham, Jason Stokes and Bailey Conway had Main 4-0 up after just 18 minutes.

United stemmed the flow and got one back through Yaya Dembele five minutes into the second half but further strikes from Gregory Young, Tyla Bell and Joshua Yeaman capped a resounding win in front of 180 spectators at Oxford Street.

Rossington lie third in the table three points leaders Brigg Town and one behind Hallam.

They have won ten out of 14 games and have scored 46 goals in the process.

Armthorpe Welfare's indifferent home form continued, meanwhile, as Worsbrough Bridge ran out 2-1 winners at the Marra Falcons Stadium.

Luke Francis fired the visitors ahead after 12 minutes and Michael Jepps doubled their advantage just before the hour mark.

Adam Baskerville pounced from close range to quickly halve the deficit but Welfare, who have lost five of their seven home games, could not find a leveller.