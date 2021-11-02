Seven points from these four games wouldn't be a bad haul says Doncaster Rovers boss ahead of Crewe Alexandra trip

Richie Wellens

That is the verdict of boss Richie Wellens who knows a win at Gresty Road will put Rovers six points ahead of their fellow strugglers.

Wellens also believes victory would ensure a decent points haul from their recent fixtures and send them into a break from league action on steady footing.

“It’s a big game because of where both teams are,” he said. “If we could go six points above them it would be big for us.

“I still think there is loads of time to get out of where we’re at.

“If you look back through all of our fixtures we could easily have had two more wins, or six more points.

“If we’d got them then we’d be in and around the mid-table bunch.

“We are probably five or six points short of where worst-case-scenario we should be.

“So we need to make sure we pick up those points in future and win a few games we’d not be expected to win.

“If we get the win on Tuesday, seven points is not a bad return from the four games.

“But we must then kick on in what I’d say were the last seven games before the half way point of the season.

“Teams have proven it in the past. Look at Burton last year, they were down and out.

“Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink comes in. He doesn’t work with the same players, I think he signed about 12 players. He’d been given more money and he started to win football matches.

“If we can get to January and manipulate a few things to add two or three to the group, it’ll make a huge difference to us.”

Hosts Crewe have won just once in the league this season and head into tonight’s game on a run of four consecutive defeats.

Wellens went close to guaranteeing an improved performance from Rovers following their 4-0 demolition at Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

“We will see an improvement,” he said.

“The workrate was not acceptable on Saturday from the players and they know that.

“It was a difficult week playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and coming up against a team that’d had a free week.

“If you look at our data from the running stats we were more or less 1k down on every player.

“There won’t be nowhere near the same energy and intensity levels against Crewe.”

