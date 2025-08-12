Seven changes and two full debuts - Predicted Doncaster Rovers XI to face Middlesbrough

Doncaster Rovers turn their attentions towards the Carabao Cup tonight, with a first round trip to Championship side Middlesbrough.

It will be a change of pace for Rovers, who have a 100 per cent record since returning to League One thanks to wins over Exeter and Mansfield.

Speaking ahead of tonight's game at the Riverside, boss Grant McCann said: "We'll make some changes. I think it's important given the fixture list we've got coming up because it's relentless. But make no mistake we're going there to win the game."

Here's our predicted XI for the game on Teesside:

Rovers boss Grant McCann is set to shuffle his pack tonight at the Riverside.

Goalkeeper

Thimothee Lo-Tutala could well keep the gloves for this one keeping Ian Lawlor out of the side. Under McCann, generally, the first choice goalkeeper has been picked for cup ties.

Defence

We reckon there'll be big changes at the back. Jack Senior and Tom Nixon look good shouts at full-back with Sean Grehan a likely starter at centre-half. With regards who partners him, we'll go for Connor O'Riordan although there's every chance Jay McGrath could get his first minutes of the season from the start.

Midfield

Owen Bailey should move back into a more recognised midfield position and there's a good chance there'll be movement elsewhere in the engine room. We'll give the nod to Robbie Gotts and Joe Sbarra here.

Attack

Despite the temptation to rest players, Luke Molyneux will surely want the chance to impress in his native North-east. On the left flank Jordan Gibson could come into the side. Up top, Middlesbrough-born Joe Ironside will surely be desperate for a chance to stake his claim having missed out on both matchday squads so far this season.

Our predicted XI: Lo-Tutala, Nixon, Grehan, O'Riordan, Senior, Bailey, Gotts, Sbarra, Molyneux, Ironside, Gibson.