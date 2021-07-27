Setback for Doncaster Rovers in keeper hunt

Rovers had been given the green light to sign a keeper on loan by the coaching staff at a Premier League club, and hoped to complete the deal this week.

But the hierarchy of the club in question have selected an alternative option for the young goalkeeper heading into the new season.

The change in circumstances has put Rovers’ recruitment team back to square one in their bid to acquire a keeper to compete with Louis Jones this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens wants a keeper to compete with Louis Jones this season. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

With funds limited at the present time, exploratory talks are now required to unearth an option that will suit Rovers' needs.

The club do not wish to enter into an agreement that includes severe financial penalties should the keeper not play, as Jones will be given every opportunity to secure the starting spot in the coming campaign.

*