Justin Obikwu's strike and a Joseph Olowu own goal put David Artell's side in full command, but Rob Street's late header for Doncaster ensured a nervy finish.
Rovers have now lost successive games and will need to regroup when they travel to Morecambe in midweek.
Take a look at our gallery of Rovers fans at the game and see if you can spot someone you know.
Get the latest Rovers news, here.
1. Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 2
Doncaster Rovers lost ground in the promotion race following defeat at home to Grimsby Town. Photo: Howard Roe
