Doncaster Rovers lost ground in the promotion race following defeat at home to Grimsby Town.
Doncaster Rovers lost ground in the promotion race following defeat at home to Grimsby Town.

See if you know anyone in this gallery of Doncaster Rovers fans watching the defeat to Grimsby Town

Stephen Thirkill

Published 16th Feb 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 09:33 BST
Doncaster’s promotion hopes suffered a blow after a 2-1 defeat against in-form Grimsby.

Justin Obikwu's strike and a Joseph Olowu own goal put David Artell's side in full command, but Rob Street's late header for Doncaster ensured a nervy finish.

Rovers have now lost successive games and will need to regroup when they travel to Morecambe in midweek.

Take a look at our gallery of Rovers fans at the game and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

1. Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 2

Doncaster Rovers lost ground in the promotion race following defeat at home to Grimsby Town. Photo: Howard Roe

2. Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 2

Doncaster Rovers lost ground in the promotion race following defeat at home to Grimsby Town. Photo: Howard Roe

3. Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 2

Doncaster Rovers lost ground in the promotion race following defeat at home to Grimsby Town. Photo: Howard Roe

4. Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 2

Doncaster Rovers lost ground in the promotion race following defeat at home to Grimsby Town. Photo: Howard Roe

