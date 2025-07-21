Goals from Damola Ajayi, Luke Molyneux and Brandon Hanlan saw Doncaster Rovers beat MK Dons 3-1.placeholder image
Goals from Damola Ajayi, Luke Molyneux and Brandon Hanlan saw Doncaster Rovers beat MK Dons 3-1.

See if you feature in our gallery of Doncaster Rovers fans who watched yesterday's friendly win against MK Dons

Rovers wrapped up a pretty comfortable 3-1 win against MK Dons yesterday.

Goals from Damola Ajayi, Luke Molyneux and Brandon Hanlan saw Rovers maintain their strong pre-season form at AFC Dunstable’s Creasey Park.

Here are just some of the fans who travelled to the see the game, taken through the lens of Howard Roe.

1. MK Dons 1 Rovers 3

2. MK Dons 1 Rovers 3

3. MK Dons 1 Rovers 3

4. MK Dons 1 Rovers 3

