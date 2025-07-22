It’s been solid pre-season so far, with goals from Damola Ajayi, George Broadbent and Brandon Hanlan seeing Rovers open their pre-season friendly programme with a 3-2 win at Alfreton Town.

Wins have also followed against MK Dons and AFC Stamford, with the 1-1 draw at Peterborough Sports the only draw of the campaign.

Attention will then turn to the real thing when Rovers begin their League One season at home to Exeter City on August 2.

Here are just some of the fans who have seen pre-season games, taken through the lens of Howard Roe and Bruce Rollinson

Get more Rovers news each day, here.

1 . Stamford 0 Rovers 5 Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Stamford 0 Rovers 5 Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Stamford 0 Rovers 5 Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales