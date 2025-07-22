Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a solid pre-season and banged in the goals.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a solid pre-season and banged in the goals.

See if you feature in our gallery of Doncaster Rovers fans who have watched games during pre-season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Rovers round off their pre-season camaign this weekend at home to Blackpool.

It’s been solid pre-season so far, with goals from Damola Ajayi, George Broadbent and Brandon Hanlan seeing Rovers open their pre-season friendly programme with a 3-2 win at Alfreton Town.

Wins have also followed against MK Dons and AFC Stamford, with the 1-1 draw at Peterborough Sports the only draw of the campaign.

Attention will then turn to the real thing when Rovers begin their League One season at home to Exeter City on August 2.

Here are just some of the fans who have seen pre-season games, taken through the lens of Howard Roe and Bruce Rollinson

Get more Rovers news each day, here.

Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July.

1. Stamford 0 Rovers 5

Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July.

2. Stamford 0 Rovers 5

Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July.

3. Stamford 0 Rovers 5

Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July.

4. Stamford 0 Rovers 5

Doncaster Rovers eased to a big pre-season win at Stamford on 12th July. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolMK Dons
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice