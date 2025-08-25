Owen Bailey hit a second-half winner as Doncaster Rovers kept up their excellent start to life in League One.placeholder image
Owen Bailey hit a second-half winner as Doncaster Rovers kept up their excellent start to life in League One.

See if you feature in our gallery of Doncaster Rovers fans watching victory at Port Vale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Aug 2025, 07:31 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 07:43 BST
The good start to the season continued for Rovers on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Port Vale.

Owen Bailey hit the winner early in the second half to give Rovers their third league win of the season.

Rovers will be looking to bank another three points when they host Rotherham in a tasty looking derby at the weekend.

Here are just some of the fans who were there at Vale Park, through the lens of Howard Roe.

Get more Rovers news here.

1. Port Vale 0 Rovers 1

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Port Vale 0 Rovers 1

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Port Vale 0 Rovers 1

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Port Vale 0 Rovers 1

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

