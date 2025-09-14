A 3-0 defeat put the slide on the club’s fine start to the season.
Rovers trailed 2-0 at the break before an early second half goal ended any hopes of a comeback.
Here are just some of the fans who made the trip, captured through the lens of Craig Hawkhead.
Get more Rovers news, here.
1. Wigan 3 Rovers 0
Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD
2. Wigan 3 Rovers 0
Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD
3. Wigan 3 Rovers 0
Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD
4. Wigan 3 Rovers 0
Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD