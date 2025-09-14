Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run.

See if you feature in our Doncaster Rovers fans gallery from the defeat at Wigan

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
It was a tough day at the office for Rovers fans yesterday.

A 3-0 defeat put the slide on the club’s fine start to the season.

Rovers trailed 2-0 at the break before an early second half goal ended any hopes of a comeback.

Here are just some of the fans who made the trip, captured through the lens of Craig Hawkhead.

Get more Rovers news, here.

Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run.

1. Wigan 3 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run.

2. Wigan 3 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run.

3. Wigan 3 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run.

4. Wigan 3 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers were well beaten at Wigan to end a three game winning run. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice