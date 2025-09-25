Doncaster Rovers exited the Carabao Cup as Spurs claimed a routine 3-0 win to progress.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers exited the Carabao Cup as Spurs claimed a routine 3-0 win to progress.

See if you can spot someone you know in this gallery of Doncaster Rovers fans at last night's game with Spurs

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
The Rovers Carabao Cup adventure is over for another season.

But it ended in fine surroundings as Rovers bowed out of the competition with a battling 3-0 defeat at Spurs.

They were backed by a great travelling army. Take a look at these pictures and see if you can spot a fan you know.

You can get full reaction – and more Rovers news – here.

1. Spurs 3 Rovers 0

2. Spurs 3 Rovers 0

3. Spurs 3 Rovers 0

4. Spurs 3 Rovers 0

