Jordan Gibson scored twice as Doncaster headed into half-time 3-0 to the good.

The Mariners had no hope of getting back into it when Harvey Rodgers was sent off seconds before half-time.

There was a cracking Rovers following inside Blundell Park, with our photographer Howard Roe captured these pics of some of the fans who were there.

Take a look and see who you know, and get the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Grimsby 0 Rovers 3 Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Grimsby 0 Rovers 3 Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Grimsby 0 Rovers 3 Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . Grimsby 0 Rovers 3 Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales