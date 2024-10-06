Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby.Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby.
See if you can spot a familiar face in this gallery of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying victory at Grimsby Town

Published 6th Oct 2024
Rovers eased past Grimsby Town a Saturday lunch-time kick off with a 3-0 win.

Jordan Gibson scored twice as Doncaster headed into half-time 3-0 to the good.

The Mariners had no hope of getting back into it when Harvey Rodgers was sent off seconds before half-time.

There was a cracking Rovers following inside Blundell Park, with our photographer Howard Roe captured these pics of some of the fans who were there.

Take a look and see who you know, and get the latest Rovers news here.

Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

