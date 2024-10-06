Jordan Gibson scored twice as Doncaster headed into half-time 3-0 to the good.
The Mariners had no hope of getting back into it when Harvey Rodgers was sent off seconds before half-time.
There was a cracking Rovers following inside Blundell Park, with our photographer Howard Roe captured these pics of some of the fans who were there.
Take a look and see who you know, and get the latest Rovers news here.
1. Grimsby 0 Rovers 3
Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
