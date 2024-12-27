Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top threeDoncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three
Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three

See if you can spot a Doncaster Rovers fan you know from the trip to Walsall

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Dec 2024, 08:04 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 08:13 GMT
Rovers fans watched their side slip to a 2-0 defeat against promotion rivals Walsall on Boxing Day.

But it could have been much worse for Rovers, with chasing AFC Wimbledon, Chesterfield and Crewe all failing to knock Doncaster out of the top three.

Our man Howard Roe snapped these pics of some of the Rovers fans who made the trip. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Rovers news on our website each day.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three.

1. Walsall 2 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three.

2. Walsall 2 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three.

3. Walsall 2 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three.

4. Walsall 2 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers were beaten at league leaders Walsall but remain in the top three. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WalsallDoncasterChesterfield
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice