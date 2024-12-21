'Scrooge with studs on, 'stepover king' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Tranmere win

The hosts started brightly but saw a series of chances come and go. Owen Bailey had an early sighter parried away before Patrick Kelly suffered the same fate.

Jordan Gibson then saw a chance deflected over the bar before Billy Sharp followed suit. Many Rovers fans were starting to think it was deja vu after recent DN4 struggles but just before half-time the breakthrough was made. Joseph Olowu headed home after Jay McGrath's knock-down from a free-kick to ease some of the pressure that had built up.

Luke Molyneux then produced a superb diving header that came back off a post as the hosts came within a lick of paint of doubling the lead.

Ted Sharman-Lowe bailed Rovers out at the start of the second half with two important saves to keep Tranmere at bay. Those stops proved crucial when just a minute later Tranmere skipper Tom Davies was given a second yellow card for a foul on Sharp.

Gibson and Molyneux both missed golden chances to make it 2-0 but Kelly finally gave the hosts some breathing space when he pounced on a loose ball, ran through on goal and produced a tidy finish for his first league goal.

Substitute Kyle Hurst added gloss with a third shortly after his introduction. The visitors did restore a bit of pride late on when their sub Sol Solomon made the most of a McGrath error and reduced the arrears but the three points were never in doubt.

The win sees Grant McCann's side move up to second in the table, ahead of the day's later games.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players today:

Ted Sharman-Lowe 7 Some good early claims with clever distribution. Commanded his area well in testing, windy conditions and made some vital stops that were needed with Rovers holding a slender 1-0 lead.

Josh Emmanuel 8 The stepover king put in a solid shift against the impressive Patrick, who was subbed off after Tranmere's red. Making the right-back slot his own at present.

Jay McGrath 7 Contributed a hefty number of clearances and ensured the Tranmere attack was pretty much blunt although will be disappointed with his role in the visitors' consolation.

Joseph Olowu 8 Scrooge with studs on. A few shaky, misplaced passes early doors but redeemed himself with a fine header to open the scoring. Marshalled the backline well second half with ample clearances and headers.