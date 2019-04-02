Scawthorpe Scorpions win Alliance League Premier Division title

Treble-chasing Scawthorpe Athletic clinched the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division title with two games to spare.

Their 2-0 win at Atletico Grace, courtesy of goals by Dave Colakovic and Danny Porteous, allied to second-placed Rakkam’s 1-0 defeat at Balby Athletic put them beyond reach.

Defending champions Canal Tavern, who can still pip Rakkam for second spot, romped to a 6-0 win at Carpenters Arms.

Wheatley Club’s hopes of a top-two finish in the Championship were dashed following their 9-4 defeat away to lowly Real Bridge A.

A four-goal haul by Blake Freeman – his second in as many games – was instrumental in The Beverley Inn’s 6-2 win over FC Independent. Chris Liddle also weighed in with a double for the home side.

Newly-crowned Division Two champions FC Schoolboy ended their league campaign with a 100 per cent record after beating fourth-placed Cantley 5-2.

Runners-up SFC Wadworth won 3-1 away at fifth-placed Eden Arms.