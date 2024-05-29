Scawthorpe Scorpions under-13s have enjoyed superb success,

A talented teenage girls football team from Doncaster has completed a hat-trick of titles in what's proved to be another memorable campaign.

Scawthorpe Scorpions under-13s have enjoyed superb success, finishing first in the notoriously difficult Sheffield League. They finished top of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Girls League Division Two, becoming the only Doncaster-based team to finish top across all age groups. That followed up winning the West Riding League in 2021/22 and then success in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Division Three in 2022/23.

Coach Mick Smith said: "Again this season they have finished first in the extremely tough Sheffield league which a remarkable achievement. They are the only girls team from Doncaster in the Sheffield league to finish on top of their league across all age groups to finish another winning season.

"The girls have done tremendous again this season and have battled adversity on and off the pitch. They are a beacon of light and inspiration across our city.

"There are four divisions in the Sheffield League and the girls are only from a small area so they have done amazing, competing with teams like Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Sheffield United and Rotherham.