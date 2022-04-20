Scawthorpe Athletic win Montagu Cup following incredible win against Dog Daisy United

It was a day and a final to match the occasion and it is almost certain that in its 125 years, the Montagu Cup has never seen a final quite like this one.

Firstly, has one team ever scored three times in the first TEN minutes - as Dog Daisy United did here? Highly unlikely.

And as there had only ever been three 4-3 scorelines in a Mont final before this one, this is almost certain to be the first time a team has come from 3-0 down to win the coveted trophy - as Scawthorpe Athletic did on Easter Monday and for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scawthorpe Athletic celebrate winning the Montagu Cup. Photo: John Hobson - johnhobsonphotographer.co.uk

The Dog Daisy captain Tom Needham netted a last gasp, extra-time winner the last time a team won 4-3 in the final, on that occasion Memories came from 3-1 down to pip Swinton Athletic in 2015. He must have thought he was on course for another winners medal after that devastating start.

It proved a tremendous game for a crowd that must have topped 1,700 with the day started perfectly when over a hundred former Mont finalists from right across many decades flocked into the Mexborough Athletic club to meet old pals and reminisce, making it a great start to the 125th anniversary.

But no one could have envisaged the start to the game we got as hot favourites Scawthorpe were stunned by Dog Daisy’s early blast.

A cracking header by Josh Moore from an Alex Wilkinson corner had the Mexborough side in front after four minutes and just two minutes later, Jake Ford ran through to make it 2-0.

Gaz Mundy heads home the equaliser for Scawthorpe Athletic. Photo: John Hobson - johnhobsonphotographer.co.uk

Scawthorpe were wide open again in only the 10th minute for Ford to again finish clinically and the Doncaster side were clearly stunned. It would have been worse had Ford been able to finish off another run on goal.

Scawthorpe gradually settled down, began to assert themselves and tossed themselves the lifeline they needed before half-time when Lee Tilley pulled one back just past the half-hour.

Going up the slope in the second half, Scawthorpe made the running as they had to and on 57 minutes Adam Watson cut the deficit to 3-2 with a header from a Joe Byron centre.

Shaun Mundy should have levelled when clean through but the equaliser followed with 13 minutes left when skipper Gary Mundy headed home from a Will McGhie corner.

Gaz Mundy celebrates scoring for Scawthorpe. Photo: John Hobson - johnhobsonphotographer.co.uk

Dog Daisy had struggled to make clear opportunities this half but lively young sub Bayley Lowe went close with a shot on the turn.

In extra-time, both sides were clearly tiring but giving everything and then came the decisive matchwinning moment with 11 minutes remaining. A short corner was played low into the area and sub Sam Corner didn’t make the cleanest contact but it was enough to get them in front and complete the amazing comeback.

Remarkably, in its 125 years, the final was decided on one occasion - in 1945 - by which side got the next corner. Here, nearly 80 years later, a Corner proved the winner again!

Scawthorpe Athletic: Danny Porteus, Josh Gibbons, Steff Cairns, Alex Rennie, Gary Mundy, Jordan Buckham, Will McGhie, Joe Byron, Shaun Mundy, Adam Watson, Lee Tilley (Sam Corner ht). Subs: Tom Doherty, Hayden Tomlinson, Danny Jones, Danny Bell.

Matchwinner Sam Corner. Photo: Julian Barker

Dog Daisy United: Ben License, Ollie Yates (Bayley Lowe 70) , Owen Fieldsend, Richie Bywater, Alex Wilkinson, Jamie Deakin (Josh Critchley 70), Dan Barlow, Luke Gosling-Skelton, Josh Moore, Jake Ford, Tom Needham (Matt McCall 75)