Scawthorpe Athletic to face YouTube sensations in national cup quarter-finals

Scawthorpe Athletic are in action in the quarter-finals of the FA Sunday Cup this weekend.

They face YouTube sensations Baiteze FC in the quarter-finals of the national cup at Brodsworth Miners Welfare on Sunday (2pm).

Baiteze have more than 59k YouTube subscribers as they document their Sunday League exploits alongside guest appearances from Premier League stars.

"From humble beginnings as a makeshift Sunday League team based in East London to international acclaim as innovators and pioneers within the grassroots sector, Baiteze have grown from strength to strength with a laser focus on culture and authenticity,” reads Baiteze’s biography.

"Showcasing an array of in-house talents both in front and behind the camera. We sit at the heart of black British culture.”

Scawthorpe have beaten RHP Sports (Newark), Westwood Park (Bradford) and Poets Young Boys (Nottingham) to reach the last eight of England’s most prestigious Sunday League competition.