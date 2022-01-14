Scawthorpe Athletic target further progress in FA Sunday Cup

Scawthorpe Athletic

They take on Bradford side Westwood Park at Askern Miners Welfare in the second round on Sunday (1pm).

Entry is £2 on the gate. Children and concessions will be admitted for free.

Scawthorpe beat Newark-based outfit RHP Sports and Social 4-0 in the first round in December.

They qualified for England’s most prestigious Sunday League competition after winning the Doncaster Rovers Sunday League Premier Division title last season.