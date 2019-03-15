Scawthorpe Athletic hope to make history in Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup

Scawthorpe Athletic will bid to become the first Doncaster club to reach the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Sunday Cup final this weekend.

They host Terminus Tavern at Askern Miners Welfare on Sunday (11am). Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for OAPs and children.

Scawthorpe are unbeaten this season and have won 22 out of 23 games in all competitions.

They are top of the Premier Division and are also through to the semi-finals of the Ernie Prince Memorial Cup, where they will face Championship leaders FC Cumberland following their 8-1 quarter-final win over The Beverley Innn.

Division One leaders White Hart (Askern) beat FC Ivanhoe by the odd goal in seven in their quarter-final and will now take on defending Premier Division champions Canal Tavern.

Tavern were held to a 1-1 draw in their Premier Division derby at Stainforth New Inn. Durban and Carpenters Arms, for whom James Mitchell netted, also battled out a 1-1 draw.

Rosehill Press strengthened their grip on second spot in the Championship with a 5-1 win at Carcroft Village.

Ryan Ambler, Louis Varley, Jamie Hastie, Brad McFadden and an own goal accounted for Rosehill’s tally with Danny Falconer bagging the Carcroft consolation.

Third-placed Dunscroft Social won 3-1 at Real Bridge A.

Wheatley Club, who could overtake Social if they win their games in hand, beat bottom club FC Independent 3-2.

Bessacarr and Bentley West End S&S shared the spoils from a 2-2 draw.

Second-placed AFC Balby failed to complete their Division One campaign on a winning note when going down by the odd goal in seven at home to The Salutation.

Jack Waldron, Tom Connor, Ricky Neer and Andy McMahon shared the Salutation goals.

Auckley climbed out of the bottom two after their 3-1 win over Pit Club Miners.

Unbeaten Division Two leaders FC Schoolboy recorded their 16th win in as many starts when beating Eden Arms 6-2.

Adi Parker led the way with a hat trick with Aston Lambie, Thomas Noon and Brandon Tomlinson also chipping in.

Second-placed SFC Wadworth had to work harder for their 2-1 win over bottom side FC Rossington.

Cantley beat FC Wheatley Hills 7-5 in a high-scoring affair. There were doubles for Peter Walmsley and Mark Carter and singles for James Critchlow, David Fairweather and Louis Bailey.