Scawthorpe Athletic bid to make history in Sheffield Sunday Senior Cup final

Scawthorpe Athletic hope to become the first team from Doncaster to win the Sheffield Sunday Senior Cup this week.

But they face a stiff test against holders Joker FC from Rotherham on Thursday night.

Scawthorpe won this season’s Doncaster & District Sunday Alliance League Premier Division title without losing a game and also reached the semi-final of the Ernie Prince Memorial KO Cup.

They have scored 139 goals in all competitions this term.

Joker have lost just one game in the Rotherham Round Table Premier League and won the Rotherham Assocation Cup earlier this month.

The final is at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium at 7.30pm. Admission is £5 for adults and £3 for children and concessions.

Norton-based FC Schoolboy face Crookes FC in the Junior Sunday Cup final on Sunday.