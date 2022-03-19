Scawthorpe Athletic bid to join select band of cup winners

Ford United celebrate winning the Montagu Cup in 1960.

The Doncaster Rovers Sunday League Premier Division champions will need to overcome Dog Daisy United from Mexborough in the final at Hampden Road on Easter Monday.

We have taken a look at the other teams from Doncaster to feature in the final throughout the 125-year history of this charity football competition.

Doncaster Rovers have their name etched onto the list of winners displayed on a plaque at the Montagu Hospital.

Les Cocker scored a hat trick in the final for Manvers Main.

In their 1901 final victory against Mexborough Thursday, Rovers included the legendary Walter Langton who was towards the end of his incredible 18-season career with the club. Rovers also won it in 1913.

Future England international Joe Beresford played for Toll Bar team Askern Road Working Mens’ Club when they lifted the Montagu Cup in 1924.

At the time Joe was a stable lad at Bentley Colliery. It was reported that his performance in the final led to a move to Mexborough and then on to Aston Villa.

Rovers fans may remember Les Cocker who passed away in 1979 whilst working as a coach under Billy Bremner at Belle Vue.

Brodsworth captain Phil Thomas lifts the Montagu Cup.

Les scored a hat trick in the 1942 Montagu Cup final for Manvers Main before going on to become Don Revie’s right-hand man at Leeds United and for England.

Chris Rodgers has mixed memories of Ford United’s two Montagu Cup final appearances.

Ford United represented the car manufacturing factory in Balby and Chris was the mascot as his father, Tony, lifted the trophy in 1960.

Twelve months later and Tony broke his ankle just 25 minutes into the final, which left his team to struggle on with 10 players as substitutes were not allowed.

The team lost 4-3 as Tony started his recovery in the nearby Montagu hospital.

The only other team to take the Montagu Cup east of the A1 are Brodsworth Miners Welfare in 1992 and 1993.

For this to happen again in 2022, Scawthorpe Athletic will need to overcome Dog Daisy of Mexborough on Easter Monday, April 18th 11.00am at Hampden Road, S64 0JL