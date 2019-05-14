Scawthorpe Athletic beaten in County Cup final

Scawthorpe Athletic, the first Doncaster side to reach the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA Sunday Senior Cup Final in its 50 year history, were unable to get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

They were beaten 4-1 by Joker in the final at the New York Stadium on Thursday, the crack Rotherham side thus winning the competition for a third successive year.

After falling behind to a Danny South header, Scawthorpe levelled right on half time when Gary Mundy’s cross was turned into his own net by Danny Patterson.

Ross Duggan restored Joker’s lead after 74 minutes and then Shaun Mundy fired wide with a great chance for the equaliser before Duggan immediately made it 3-1 and then completed his nine minute hat trick.