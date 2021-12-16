Rovers League: Ten out of ten for Rossington Main

Rossington Main Reserves boss Tom Harte. Picture: Rossington Main

Tom Harte’s side won 3-1 to record their tenth successive victory and maintain their one hundred per cent record.

They still lie third in the Premier Division table – two points behind leaders Blake Cairns Foundation – but have played four games fewer.

Bracken Steele scored twice and Josh Skill was also on target for Main, while Max Sykes replied for St Joseph’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-placed Epworth Town Colts suffered a surprising 3-2 home defeat at the hand of strugglers Tickhill Juniors.

Hatfield Main, who sit fourth in the table, recorded a 3-2 win at Denaby United thanks to goals from Mateusz Pawlowski (2) and Daniel Wieczorek. Ben Parker and Aaron Harrison were on target for Denaby.

Maltby Juniors ran out 10-5 winners at lowly Bawtry Town. Devon Stead and Jack Binnie both scored four and Cory Eagle bagged a brace for Maltby, while Jake Drury, Jay Samways, Michael Jameson, Jamie Hindson and Callum Aspinall replied for Bawtry.

Adwick Park Foresters lead the way in Division One after a 5-1 victory over Armthorpe Rovers. Jack Roberts (2), Reece Newsome, Jack Scott and Aiden Tickhill were on the scoresheet for the Foresters, while Lewis Jackson replied for Rovers.

Hot on their heels are Askern Miners Reserves and Bentley Village.

Second-placed Askern, who are two points behind the leaders, had a Ben Baines hat trick to thank for their 3-0 success over Epworth Town Colts Development.

Bentley, a further point behind in third, beat Hemsworth Town 3-2 courtesy of goals from Ryan Walker (2) and Joe Cairns. Robbie Glennon and Joe Worrall replied for Hemsworth.

ISG Doncaster remain within touching distance of the two automatic promotion after a 3-2 triumph at Old Club FC. Adrian Vulc, Patryk Wilinski and Slawomir Ostrowski were on target for ISG, wile Clayton Cherobrier and Andrew Knighton scored for Old Club.