Rovers League round-up: Bentley Village shock Denaby United in Doncaster FA Challenge Cup

Football

Village, promotion chasers in Division One of the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League, came from behind to win 2-1 at mid-table Premier Division outfit Denaby United.

Nathan Lovell gave Denaby the lead with an excellent free-kick but goals from Joe Cairns and Aiden Davies put Bentley into the hat for round two.

Premier Division strugglers FC Doncaster B also lost to Division One opponents as they went down 3-2 at home to Hemsworth Town.

Mark Hannan, Ben Jones and Ricky Gaskell were on target for Hemsworth, while the home side responded through Dillon Hentry and Jack Kirk.

Bawtry Town, fresh from scoring 10 times in a Premier Division basement battle the previous week, were involved in another goal fest as they ran out 6-2 winners against Division One promotion hopefuls Askern Miners Reserves.

Callum Aspinall (2), Callum Wooton, Paul Nicholson, Jamie Hinson and Jay Samways netted for Bawtry, while Alex Steel and Elliot Mountfield replied for Askern.

Blake Cairns Foundation prevailed 2-1 in an all-Premier Division tie against Armthorpe Welfare Development. Darren Bird bagged a brace for the Foundation with Aiden Tomes on target for Welfare.

Epworth Town Colts were comfortable 5-0 winners over Armthorpe Rovers thanks to goals from George Algar (2), James Bingham, Euan Sterling and Aaron Moody.

Josh Lamming, Jarred Gay, Patrick Guest and Jason Clayton were on the scoresheet for Airmyn FC in a 4-0 win over Old Club.

Meanwhile, Rossington Main Reserves made it 13 wins from 13 in the Premier Division but they were pushed all the way byHatfield Main.

Damien Wieczorek claimed a hat trick for Hatfield but Rossington won 4-3 to move level on points with Blake Cairns Foundation having played four games fewer.

Jordan Whittle (2), Josh Skill and Josh Yeaman were on target for Rossington.

A Michael Smith treble and further goals from Lathan James-Miller and Callum Agar gave AFC Bentley Development a 5-2 success over Kinsley Boys Reserves in Division One.

Promotion-chasing ISG Doncaster lost ground on the sides around them with a 2-0 loss at play-off hopefuls Epworth Colts Development, while Yorkshire Main Reserves claimed a rare win with a 5-0 victory over bottom side Upton United.

*Scawthorpe Athletic extended their lead at the top of the Doncaster Rovers Sunday League Premier Division to four points as they won and second-placed AFC Royal slipped up.

Scawthorpe, who are also through to the last 16 of the FA Sunday Cup, ran out 4-1 winners at home to Travs FC.

AFC Royal could only manage a 1-1 draw at AFC Mallard.

Third-placed Rakkam remain six points behind the leaders with two games in hand following a 5-0 victory over Carpenters Arms.